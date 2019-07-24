‘Unstoppable’ documentary dives into Bethany Hamilton’s surfing journey

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new documentary about the life of famed surfer Bethany Hamilton is premiering worldwide.
The movie is called “Unstoppable” and takes viewers on Hamilton’s journey when she became an icon after she survived a horrific shark attack on Kauai in 2003 and lost an arm as a result.
Shane Beschen is a former world tour professional surfer who helped Bethany get back in the water.
He said the story is an “incredible one of perseverance and faith.”
