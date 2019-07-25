Slack key master ‘Bla’ Pahinui dies at 76

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Slack key master James “Bla” Pahinui has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 76.
He was the second son of slack key and Hawaiian music icon Gabby Pahinui.
He started playing music at 10 years old when his dad bought him a ukulele, according to a biography on his website.
Over the years, he was in several bands and also played alongside some of Hawaii’s most well-known artist,s including Palani Vaughn and the Brothers Cazimero.
In 2017, Bla Pahinui received the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts’ Lifetime Achievement Award.
