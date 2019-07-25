Padello selected to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kaimana Padello’s play on the field last season for the Rainbow Warrior football team turned heads around the country, but it’s his work off the field that has earned him some preseason recognition.
The senior defensive lineman has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, presented to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.
Padello started as an unheralded walk-on to a team leader and one of the top defensive players in the Mountain West. He earned all-conference second team honors and received the team's Ben Yee Most Inspirational Player Award.
Padello also helps coach youth football and has also put in work in the classroom, entering the 2019 season as a three-time academic all-Mountain West selection.
The formal announcement of the 2019 recipient will be made at the National Football Foundation's festivities in New York City on December 10th. The presentation of the 2019 Wuerffel Trophy will occur at the 51st All Sports Association Awards Banquet on February 14th, 2020, in Fort Walton Beach.
Hawaii’s Noah Borden was a semifinalist for the award last season.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.