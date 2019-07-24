Mostly dry and hot trade wind weather continues

The trades will keep a choppy east swell going for the next several days. South shores will see some small southwest and southeast swells, with the next boost expected Friday. We’re also nearing the peak of the monthly box jellyfish influx on Oahu’s south and west shores, so check with the lifeguards and look for warning signs before going into the water. A small craft advisory remains posted until 6 p.m. Friday for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.