Meskell named to Lou Groza Award Watch List

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rainbow Warrior football kicker Ryan Meskell has been named to the Lou Groza Watch List.
The award is presented annually to the nation’s top placekicker.
The Australian native connected on 15-of-18 field goals for the Warriors in 2018, finishing second in the Mountain West in field goal accuracy at a 83 percent clip.
Meskell also converted 46-of-47 extra point attempts on the year.
