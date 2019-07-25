Humility the secret to success for Japan’s top high school football team

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The football team running through drills on McKinley High School's field Wednesday barked out their signals in Japanese.
Kosei Gakuen High School worked up a sweat like they were back in Tokyo.
"We practice hard!" wide receiver Ai Meguro said.
The Lotus are in town to exchange gridiron ideas with McKinley and other Oahu high schools.
Through a translator, head coach Takashi Kobayashi said he knows McKinley has “a strong program” and his team “can learn a lot.”
Don’t let the shorter stature of the players fool you, in the Land of the Rising Sun Kosei is a giant.
The Lotus have won Japan’s high school national championship three years in a row and start this season with a 45-game winning streak.
McKinley hopes that winning formula rubs off.
"What better way to get our kids to understand by watching what they do what it takes to become a champion," Tigers head coach Pat Silva said.
"It's a team sport," Kosei quarterback Hiromitsu Kobayashi said. "Then again you still have individual technique and talent that adds up to the overall team effectiveness."
Besides gridiron drills, Kosei’s coaches teach players values like honesty, humility and gratitude.
"Without that, the humility part, there's no way that you can actually become a championship team," Meguro said.
Asked if he wants to bring future teams to Hawaii, Kosei’s coach didn’t need a translator.
"Of course!" he said.
Kosei will work out with McKinley then scrimmage against Farrington High School and Pac Five before heading back to Japan on Monday.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.