Hawaii’s own Auli’i Cravalho to star in new Netflix movie

Hawaii’s own Auli’i Cravalho to star in new Netflix movie
Aulii Cravalho voiced Moana for the English and Hawaiian version. (Source: Hawaii News Now/File)
By Alexandria Ng | July 25, 2019 at 1:24 PM HST - Updated July 25 at 1:24 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The star behind Disney’s “Moana” has a new role – and this time audiences will get to see her face on screen.

Auli’i Cravalho will star in Netflix’s feature drama “Sorta Like a Rock Star.” This is the Kamehameha Schools graduate’s first lead role in a non-animated movie.

Based on the 2010 book by Mathew Quick, the movie tells the story of a teenage girl who bonds with some outsiders in her community. After suffering a devastating loss, she must come face-to-face with challenges in her own life.

Additional casting is under way with filming expected to begin in October.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.