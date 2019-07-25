Hawaii’s own Auli’i Cravalho to star in new Netflix movie

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The star behind Disney’s “Moana” has a new role – and this time audiences will get to see her face on screen.
Auli’i Cravalho will star in Netflix’s feature drama “Sorta Like a Rock Star.” This is the Kamehameha Schools graduate’s first lead role in a non-animated movie.
Based on the 2010 book by Mathew Quick, the movie tells the story of a teenage girl who bonds with some outsiders in her community. After suffering a devastating loss, she must come face-to-face with challenges in her own life.
Additional casting is under way with filming expected to begin in October.
