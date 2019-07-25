Hawaii football set to kickoff fall training camp

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coming off an 8-6 season that saw the Rainbow Warrior football team make their third Hawaii Bowl appearance in the past four years, expectations are high for the ‘Bows heading into the fall.
With the season-opener against Arizona less than a month away, training camp begins tomorrow morning at the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus.
From July 26-August 17th, the Warriors will host 20 practices in preparation for the 2019 season with the first eight scheduled practices open to the public.
All practices after Saturday, August 3rd will be closed to the public. For a full breakdown of the training camp schedule, look below:
All Practices At UH (Grass Field), unless otherwise noted
Friday, July 26 8:00 a.m.
Saturday, July 27 8:00 a.m.
Sunday, July 28 OFF
Monday, July 29 8:00 a.m.
Tuesday, July 30 8:00 a.m.
Wednesday, July 31 8:00 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 1 8:00 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 2 8:00 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 3 8:00 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 4 OFF
Monday, Aug. 5 CLOSED TO PUBLIC
Tuesday, Aug. 6 CLOSED TO PUBLIC
Wednesday, Aug. 7 CLOSED TO PUBLIC
Thursday, Aug. 8 CLOSED TO PUBLIC
Friday, Aug. 9 CLOSED TO PUBLIC
Saturday, Aug. 10 CLOSED TO PUBLIC
Sunday, Aug. 11 OFF
Monday, Aug. 12 CLOSED TO PUBLIC
Tuesday, Aug. 13 CLOSED TO PUBLIC
Wednesday, Aug. 14 CLOSED TO PUBLIC
Thursday, Aug. 15 CLOSED TO PUBLIC
Friday, Aug. 16 CLOSED TO PUBLIC
Saturday, Aug. 17 CLOSED TO PUBLIC
Sunday, Aug. 18 OFF
