Hawaii County mayor proposes deal with TMT opponents, seeks their trust

MAUNA KEA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Opponents of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Thursday will decide whether to accept the Hawaii County mayor’s proposal of not starting construction on the telescope if protesters clear their camp.
“And if it takes assuring them there will be no sneaking in of any construction people or equipment, I have to assure that that will not happen," Mayor Harry Kim said. “Everything you see has to be based on what we say, and I will work to get their damn trust.”
Activists, however, have their reservations.
“I want to be able to trust him so we can all leave, but as a group, I wouldn’t be able to trust him, and I’d rather just stay here,” one protester said.
This offer is Kim's first since taking over state and county operations for the mountain and telescope from Gov. David Ige.
The governor told Hawaii News Now he decided to put Kim at the head of the joint command overseeing the state's response to the protest because of the mayor's strong connections to the island.
"This was something that the mayor and I talked with at length," he said. "We thought that having Harry support me in this capacity would be the best way to talk about the challenges and find the best way forward."
When HNN asked Ige whether the decision to put Kim at the head of the operation shows a failure of leadership on his part, the governor said "absolutely not."
It’s the 11th day of protests at the base of Mauna Kea. A day before, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the most high-profile visitor yet, stopped by to show his support for their cause.
The entertainer of Polynesian descent, who also has Hawaii roots, received a royal welcome and returned the gesture with big embraces of his own.
"Mauna Kea represents all of Hawaii, all the islands, and how sacred our islands are," Johnson said.
While protesters got a boost from Johnson’s presence, other Native Hawaiian supporters of the project are stepping forward, like Master Navigator Kalepa Baybayan.
“There’s more room on that mountain that will accommodate comfortably everyone’s practice, protocol, and research,” Baybayan said. “People have to learn to share the mountain.”
Astronomers say science at the summit has also come to a halt because of the road closure, impacting long-term and short-term studies, and creating stress for the Native Hawaiians who depend on the astronomy industry for their livelihood.
"With the emotions going on on the summit, it makes it difficult … to even function just in the community itself," said Ivan Look, operation manager of the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope.
More than 500 employees work at the observatories at Mauna Kea, with about 50 to 75 of them at the summit on any given day.
All sides are hoping for a peaceful resolution.
This story will be updated.
