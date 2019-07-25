Kaneohe Marine accused of driving truck full of firearms on military base

Kaneohe Marine accused of driving truck full of firearms on military base
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
July 25, 2019 at 11:02 AM HST - Updated July 25 at 11:24 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii-based Marine has been charged for allegedly driving a truck full of firearms onto a military base in Nebraska.

Pfc. Ali Alkazahg, a Marine assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 3 in Kaneohe, was on leave when he was stopped by security guards because he’s on a law enforcement watch list, according to reports.

That's where security guards reportedly found three guns, body armor and ammunition.

He was charged with several offenses, including carrying a concealed weapon, communicating threats, fraudulent enlistment and false official statement.

Alkazahg was brought back to Hawaii and remains in custody at Pearl Harbor pending a preliminary hearing.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.