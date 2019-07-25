Kaneohe Marine accused of driving truck full of firearms on military base

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii-based Marine has been charged for allegedly driving a truck full of firearms onto a military base in Nebraska.
Pfc. Ali Alkazahg, a Marine assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 3 in Kaneohe, was on leave when he was stopped by security guards because he’s on a law enforcement watch list, according to reports.
That's where security guards reportedly found three guns, body armor and ammunition.
He was charged with several offenses, including carrying a concealed weapon, communicating threats, fraudulent enlistment and false official statement.
Alkazahg was brought back to Hawaii and remains in custody at Pearl Harbor pending a preliminary hearing.
