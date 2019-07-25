Forecast: Mostly dry and hot trade wind weather ahead

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rather dry trade wind weather will persist through the end of the work week, with high pressure keeping the trades blowing through early next week. Windward and mauka showers are expected to increase a bit over the weekend into early next week as a trough moves over the islands, although we’re not expecting significant rainfall amounts. Daytime highs will climb into the lower 90′s for some spots, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70′s.
The trades will keep a choppy east swell going for the next several days. South shores will see some small southwest and southeast swells, with the next boost expected Friday. We’re also nearing the peak of the monthly box jellyfish influx on Oahu’s south and west shores, so check with the lifeguards and look for warning signs before going into the water. A small craft advisory remains posted until 6 p.m. Friday for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.
