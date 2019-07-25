Forecast: Breezy trade winds hold firm with more showers due over the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will hold firm through early next week.
Mostly dry conditions will continue through Friday with showers limited primarily to windward and mauka areas.
Trade wind showers are expected to increase slightly over the weekend into early next week as an upper level disturbance moves over the island chain.
Early next week, trade wind shower activity could increase in both coverage and intensity as the upper level trough moves overhead. Overall, however, no significant rainfall is expected through the period.
Choppy surf will continue along east facing shores due to the breezy trades.
A combination of small southwest and southeast swells will continue to provide small surf along south facing shores through the week, remaining well below advisory levels.
