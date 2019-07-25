Foodie Fix: “Da Kitchen” at the Univ of Hawaii; John A Burns School of Medicine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Grace Lee from Hawaii News Now Sunrise joined contributor Kelli Shiroma from Frolic Hawaii as they headed to the John A Burns School of Medicine for the University of Hawaii Manoa for their “Foodie Fix”! Not many people know about “Da Kitchen Kaka’ako”. They also joined the owner of “Da Kitchen” Les Tomita to see and taste the great food that are in “Da Kitchen”! They have two different meals, they have breakfast from 7:30 to 10, and they have this huge meal for $7, what a great deal! Starting at 11 to 2:30 they have lunch. They also have online ordering at DaKitchenKakaako.com