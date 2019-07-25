Business Report: CPB invests $40 million in facilities and technology

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Central Pacific Bank (CPB) plans to invest $40 million to upgrade its downtown headquarters, main branch and other branch spaces, digital banking platforms and ATM network to enhance customer convenience and access to its banking services.
The project is called RISE2020 and aims to enhance the customer experience at CPB branches.
CPB President Catherine Ngo and Executive VP Arnold Martinez are here to talk more about the big changes.
