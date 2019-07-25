Bright light believed to be meteor streaks across Hawaii skies

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bright light believed to be a meteor was spotted over Hawaii skies early Thursday.
Hawaii News Now viewers reported what they described as a fireball lighting up the sky at around 12:15 a.m.
It lasted only a few seconds, viewers said, and was seen most vividly from Hawaii Island.
Officials from both the Hawaii County Civil Defense and National Weather Service were unaware of the light.
HNN also reached out to NASA but has not heard back yet.
On Thursday morning, the American Meteor Society had two fireball reports listed on its website.
This story will be updated.
