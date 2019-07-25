Breezy trade winds hold firm with more showers due over the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will hold firm through early next week. Mostly dry conditions will continuel through Friday with showers limited primarily to windward and mauka areas. Trade wind showers are expected to increase slightly over the weekend into early next week as an upper level disturbance moves over the island chain. Early next week, trade wind shower activity could increase in both coverage and intensity as the upper level trough moves overhead. Overall however, no significant rainfall is expected through the period.