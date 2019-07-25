Both sides of TMT debate plan dueling rallies in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Both sides of the Thirty Meter Telescope debate plan to have dueling rallies in Honolulu and Hilo on Thursday afternoon.
TMT opponents — who say construction of the telescope will desecrate Mauna Kea, which they believe is sacred — will hold signs at the state Capitol at around 4:30 p.m.
Also at the state Capitol at the exact same time, supporters are planning their first major demonstration in favor of the telescope project.
Organizers of the group called Imua TMT say Hawaiians are well known for their ability to navigate by the stars, and can continue to do look to the stars with technological advancements for astronomical research.
Another pro-TMT rally will also be held at the same time in Hilo at the intersection of Hawaii Belt Road and Makaala Street.
