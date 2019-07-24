Work set to begin for long-awaited Centennial Park in Waikiki

Work set to begin for long-awaited Centennial Park in Waikiki
Proposed park layout for Centennial Park in Waikiki. (Image: Centennial Park Waikiki) (Source: Centennial Park Waikiki)
By Ellie Nakamoto-White | July 24, 2019 at 11:37 AM HST - Updated July 24 at 11:37 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After nearly two decades of planning, work is finally set to begin to transform a vacant lot in Waikiki into a community park.

The Rotary Club of Honolulu Centennial Park Committee will hold a blessing and groundbreaking ceremony for Centennial Park on Monday at 2251 Aloha Dr. from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

The 35,480 square-foot park project is the result of a public-private partnership with the Rotary Club of Honolulu.

For more information on the plan, click here.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.