Tulsi Gabbard says Kamala Harris is 'not qualified’ to be president

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is taking aim at fellow presidential contender U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris.
“Kamala Harris is not qualified to serve as commander in chief and I can say this from a personal perspective as a soldier,” Gabbard said in an interview with Fox Sports Radio on Tuesday. “She has no background or experience in foreign policy, and she lacks the temperament that is necessary for commander in chief."
Gabbard has also criticized Harris for calling out former Vice President Joe Biden for opposing federally mandated busing to integrate schools while he was in Congress.
“Personal attacks just for the sake of trying to push yourself forward in the campaign I think are underhanded,” Gabbard said during an interview with “The View” on Monday.
In a tweet, the communications director for Harris’ campaign responded with a reference to Gabbard’s 2017 meeting with Syrian dictator Bashar Assad.
"Definite hard pass on taking national security advice from Assad's cheerleader," the tweet said.
Harris and Gabbard will share the stage on the second night of the upcoming Democratic debate on July 30 and 31.
