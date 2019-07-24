Trade wind conditions to linger into next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will hold through early next week. Mostly dry conditions will continue through Friday with scatteredwindward showers likely in the overnight and early morning hours. Trade wind showers are expected to increase over the weekend into earlynext week as an upper level trough approaches and eventually movesover the island chain.
Choppy surf will continue along east facing shores each day dueto the trades locally and upstream of the islands. A combination of small southwest and southeast swells will continue to provide small surf along south facing shores through the week. Surf heights are expected to remain below advisory levels along all shores through the foreseeable future.
