Search for missing swimmer off Polihale State Park continues into 2nd day

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several agencies are searching for a Kalaheo man who went missing Tuesday evening in waters off Polihale State Park.
First responders started the search about 7:30 p.m. after a witness said the swimmer failed to resurface.
The search was suspended about 11:30 p.m., but resumed at first light Wednesday.
Authorities said during the search, Polihale State Park has been temporarily closed. Shark sightings also prompted first responders to post warning signs.
Personnel with the Kauai Fire Department, Coast Guard and other agencies continue the search for the man in the water and by air.
The man’s identity has not yet been released.
Anyone with information about the missing swimmer is urged to call KPD Dispatch at 241-1711.
This story will be updated.
