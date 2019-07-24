Schofield soldiers welcome children from Osaka orphanage for annual summer stay

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - At a ceremony hosted by the 25th Infantry Division, four youngsters from the Holy Family Home Orphanage in Osaka started a two-week adventure in the Aloha State on Tuesday.
“They are going to get exposed to everything about Hawaii,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Lee, of the 27th Infantry Regiment.
The boys and girls, 11- and 12-year-olds, were selected for the annual summer trip to spend time with families from the 27th Infantry Regiment, known as the "Wolfhounds."
"Thank you very much for this wonderful welcome ceremony. I am very happy," said Arisu, one of the girls.
The relationship between the regiment and the orphanage started in 1949, when soldiers saw the deplorable conditions at the facility and raised money for repairs.
"This is the longest standing relationship between a civil entity and the U.S. Army that exists in the history of our Army," Lee said.
Since 1957, the “Wolfhounds” have hosted Japan orphans for a summer stay, giving them a taste of Army life, America and the islands.
Host families apply for the privilege and want to make it perfect.
"One of them really likes pasta so we got some spaghetti ready to go. They both like soccer so we got some soccer balls if we play some sports with them at the house," Capt. Theron Hollar said.
He and his wife, Melissa, will host two of the children for one week.
For the kids who come from the orphanage, the experience is overwhelming.
"Thank you very much for inviting us to Hawaii." a boy named Ryoma said.
The children speak very little English.
Hollar said he's not too worried about communicating.
"We've got a book that says 'Hello,' and they've got it in Japanese. It's written out in phonetics," he said.
At the welcome ceremony, the children were presented with a proclamation from the City and County of Honolulu and treated like honored guests.
"We want to just give them the best experience we can and send them back with the greatest memories of a lifetime," Lee said.
Some orphans who made the summer trip in years past were adopted by families in Hawaii.
For the four who arrived Tuesday, their summer sleepover has officially begun.
