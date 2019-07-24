Rolovich addresses Sanitoa’s death, reflects on his legacy

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time since the death of Rainbow Warrior linebacker Scheyenne Sanitoa, Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich spoke about the sudden passing of one of his players.
“Obviously, it’s a very difficult thing for a football team to go through,” Rolovich said Tuesday at Mountain West media day. “What I asked of our team is, ‘When you think of Scheyenne, you think of full-out effort.’ If there is one loaf on kickoff, you’re doing his legacy a disservice because he would be on there, running as hard as he canfor his brothers. And I think that should be the personality for our kickoff team. I think that’s a great way to celebrate him.”
Sanitoa, 21, died earlier this month, just a matter of weeks before the start of the team’s 2019 fall training camp.
Sanitoa was a 2016 graduate of Samoana High School in American Samoa. He appeared in 12 games as a sophomore during the 2018 football season, logging 30 tackles on the season.
