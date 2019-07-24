Police: Teen’s embers from marijuana pipe ignite 80-acre brush fire on Maui

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 18-year-old Wailea man was arrested for reckless endangering in connection with an 80-acre brush fire on Maui.
The fire was first reported around 9 a.m. Monday mauka of the Piilani Highway in Kihei. Maui police say flames were seen about 200 yards from the highway.
When police arrived, they found a man covered ash walking away from the fire.
He was later identified as Tyler Osborne-Senatore.
During the investigation, Osborne-Senatore told officials he was smoking marijuana in the brush when embers from his pipe ignited the fire.
Police say the fire spread quickly and he wasn’t able to put it out.
