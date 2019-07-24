Man suspected of 2018 murder of uncle found mentally unfit for trial

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man suspected in the brutal murder of his uncle in Pearl City has been found mentally unfit for trial.
After recommendations from three doctors on Wednesday, a judge confined Thomas Arakaki to the Hawaii State Hospital.
Arakaki admitted to the murder of 53-year-old Stanley Yamada, a longtime ramp manager at Hawaiian Airlines.
Arakaki allegedly used a bat and punched Yamada in October, according to court documents.
Honolulu police said officers found Arakaki asleep in his Pearl City home and Yamada’s body on the bedroom floor.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.