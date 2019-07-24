Howard Hughes releases design plan for new 40-story luxury tower

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Howard Hughes Corp. has released a new design for the Victoria Place project — a 400-foot luxury condominium building set for Ala Moana.
Victoria Place will be located at 1100 Ala Moana Blvd., between Waiea and Victoria Ward Park, which had been previously planned as the site for one of two Gateway Towers.
The application, filed by the Hawaii Community Development Authority, looks to expand the makai end of Victoria Ward Park to include more green space and merge the footprint for the two approved Gateway Towers into one.
“Victoria Ward’s legacy continues to serve as our biggest inspiration as we transform Ward Village into a world-class destination that showcases the beauty and culture of our island," said Simon Treacy, the president of the Hawaii Howard Hughes Corporation.
This is the seventh tower planned for Ward Village. It will have 350 units.
A public hearing on the redesign is scheduled for September.
