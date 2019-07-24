Holloway, Macfarlane weigh in on Mauna Kea protests

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bellator flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane and UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway represent Hawaii each time they step into the cage to fight, but now they’re fighting a different battle all together.
Macfarlane, despite currently residing in San Diego, traveled home to the islands this weekend to join protesters at Mauna Kea on the Big Island in their peaceful protest against the construction of the heavily-debated Thirty-Meter Telescope.
Holloway, who fights this Saturday at UFC 239 against Frankie Edgar, is currently in Canada for fight week. However, that didn’t stop him from sending a message of peace and solidarity with those protesting against TMT in Hawaii on Instagram.
Today marked the ninth day of protests at Mauna Kea.
