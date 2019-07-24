Forecast: More stable trade wind weather returning

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drier and more stable conditions should dominate the weather picture well into the weekend, along with locally breezy trade winds. There are still a few high clouds from a low pressure system to the west and south of the state, but it is moving away. Expect the usual light nighttime and morning windward and mauka showers. There could be an increase in those showers Monday and Tuesday, but it’s too far off to tell for sure just yet. We’ll keep you posted.