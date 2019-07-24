Forecast: More stable trade wind weather returning

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drier and more stable conditions should dominate the weather picture well into the weekend, along with locally breezy trade winds. There are still a few high clouds from a low pressure system to the west and south of the state, but it is moving away. Expect the usual light nighttime and morning windward and mauka showers. There could be an increase in those showers Monday and Tuesday, but it’s too far off to tell for sure just yet. We’ll keep you posted.
The moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue to produce rough and choppy surf along east-facing shores. A south-southwest swell is easing downward through Thursday, followed by a new southeast swell filling in Thursday night and peaking Friday. Wednesday is also the start of the monthly box jellyfish influx on the south and some west facing shores on Oahu. For mariners, a small craft advisory remains in effect for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.