FEMA specialists to meet with eruption victims who were overpaid disaster aid

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - FEMA and the state will send specialists to the Big Island next month to help those who may have been overpaid federal disaster funds.
In June, a number of victims of the Kilauea eruption who got disaster aid were told they may have to pay some of the money back.
Residents were billed for a number of reasons.
And FEMA officials have said people were warned the funding was contingent on numerous factors.
Specialists from FEMA and the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency will meet with victims from August 5 to 9 to explain eligibility decisions, answer questions and collect documentation that can help clear them of debt.
They will also address issues that may have caused some to be ineligible for assistance.
To meet with a specialist, residents should call 808-961-8366 to make an appointment. Appointments will be held from noon to 8 p.m. at the Kea‘au Armory.
