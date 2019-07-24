Diver dies after getting into trouble in waters off Haleiwa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 37-year-old diver died Tuesday after apparently getting into trouble off Kaiaka Beach Park in Haleiwa.
Firefighters said just before the incident, the victim saw a shark in the water and may have panicked.
The friends brought the man to shore, and started CPR. Paramedics then took over and transported the man to Wahiawa General in critical condition.
The diver was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
This story will be updated.
