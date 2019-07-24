Community farming applications open for Maui agriculture park

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui farming company announced Tuesday that applications for its agriculture park are now open to Hawaii residents and small businesses.
Mahi Pono LLC said two-, five- or 10-acre parcels at its agriculture park are available on 40 acres of land in a 250-acre field in Puunene along Maui Veterans Highway.
For an application or for more information, head to MahiPono.com.
Shan Tsutsui, the senior vice president of operations for Mahi Pono, said that providing an agriculture park for community farming “has been an essential part of Mahi Pono’s long-term plans.”
“Increasing local food production and achieving food security is essential to Maui and our state. The agriculture park will provide small local farmers the opportunity to grow a variety of crops and bring them to market as well as value added food products for export," Tsutsui said.
Future leases will be available on three additional plots and will include five- and 10-acres parcels intended for business use while the two-acre parcels are available for subsistence farming.
The lease rates for lots will be $150 per acre, per year for the duration of the lease. Applicants must be a U.S. Citizen and Hawaii resident for three or more years.
“It may be an ambitious goal, but we hope to have the first local farmers on the land before the end of this year,” Tsutsui said.
