Boy seriously injured after fall from Manoa trail

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 8-year-old boy was seriously injured Tuesday after falling from a ledge onto rocks below while hiking at Manoa Falls Trail.
The incident happened about 11:05 a.m.
Kirk Hendricks was on the trail at the time and said the boy appears to have fallen as much as 50 feet.
The boy was airlifted out and then transported to a hospital.
The incident comes amid an improvement project of the trail, among the most popular on Oahu.
