Warriors picked to finish fourth in West Division in Mountain West Preseason Poll

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior football team was picked to finish fourth in the West Division of the Mountain West Preseason Poll.
Hawaii received one first place vote and 67 total points while West Division favorite Fresno State received 17 first place votes and 122 total points.
Here’s a look at the West and Mountain Division of the MWC:
WEST DIVISION
Team (first-place) - Points
1. Fresno State (17) - 122
2. San Diego State (3) - 106
3. Nevada - 74
4. Hawai'i (1) - 67
5. UNLV - 51
6. San Jose State - 21
MOUNTAIN DIVISION
Team (first-place) - Points
1. Boise State (15) - 120
2. Utah State (6) - 108
3. Air Force - 73
4. Wyoming - 66
5. Colorado State - 52
6. New Mexico - 22
