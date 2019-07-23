Visitor from Canada dies in apparent drowning off Hawaii Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A visitor from Canada died Monday in an apparent drowning off Hawaii Island.
Authorities responded to Pololu Valley Beach just after 11:30 a.m.
There, a 68-year-old man was reportedly experiencing trouble in the water. He went unresponsive and he was pulled to shore.
Once on shore, bystanders conducted CPR. The Hawaii Fire Department then extricated the man from the valley lookout via helicopter.
He was taken to the Kohala hospital via ambulance where he was pronounced dead shortly after 1 p.m.
The man has been identified by officials as Otto Molnar Calgary, Alberta (Canada).
An autopsy will be conducted to determine his exact cause of death.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.