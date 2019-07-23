Several tourism-focused businesses close for the day to support TMT opponents

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several visitor industry businesses responded to a call by Thirty Meter Telescopes opponents to remain closed on Monday.
Other companies, however, chose to stay open and educate their guests about the conflict instead.
Protest leaders urged those in the hospitality industry to halt their services for the day.
The Old Lahaina Luau on Maui took part and employees set up an information table with brochures to raise awareness about the dispute.
The business also notified about 450 guests who had reservations for the sunset show.
“The way we presented it, explaining the reason about our culture and Mauna Kea, a lot of them were understanding, very disappointed, but they really understood our decision,” said Kawika Freitas, the luau’s director of public and cultural relations.
The state’s largest producer of commercial luau shows, Tihati Productions, decided to remain open on Monday.
Company officials said they would dedicate a segment of their performances statewide to explain the struggle on Mauna Kea to visitors.
“We felt that we had a wonderful opportunity to bring awareness to the many guests that come and see what we do to the powerful and beautiful stance that is being made on Mauna Kea,” said President Afatia Thompson.
Company officials estimated that their eight performances on Monday would reach more than 2,000 visitors.
The business will donate some of the proceeds from Monday’s shows to the Hawaii People’s Fund.
The Polynesian Cultural Center also decided to remain open. The business said it would work to increase dialogue with its guests on the importance of sacred places.
The Hawaii Tourism Authority deferred comment for this story to Gov. David Ige. Hawaii News Now has not yet received a response from his office.
