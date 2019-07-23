‘Storage Wars’ stars to appear at 2 Hawaii storage auctions

‘Storage Wars’ stars to appear at 2 Hawaii storage auctions
Dan and Laura Dotson, of "Storage Wars," are set to appear at two auctions in the islands. (Image: Dan Dotson/Twitter)
By Tanner Haworth | July 23, 2019 at 1:15 PM HST - Updated July 23 at 1:16 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good news, “Storage Wars” fans: Your favorite auctioneers are coming to Hawaii.

Dan and Laura Dotson, known for their roles in the A&E hit reality show, will be in the islands Friday and Saturday for live storage auctions on the Big Island and Oahu.

The first auction is set for Friday at the A-American Self Storage in on Melekahiwa Street in Keaau.

The following day, the Dotsons will be at an auction at the A-American Self Storage on South Street.

Both auctions start at 11 a.m., with a meet-and-greet kicking off at 8:30 a.m.

