‘Storage Wars’ stars to appear at 2 Hawaii storage auctions

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good news, “Storage Wars” fans: Your favorite auctioneers are coming to Hawaii.
Dan and Laura Dotson, known for their roles in the A&E hit reality show, will be in the islands Friday and Saturday for live storage auctions on the Big Island and Oahu.
The first auction is set for Friday at the A-American Self Storage in on Melekahiwa Street in Keaau.
The following day, the Dotsons will be at an auction at the A-American Self Storage on South Street.
Both auctions start at 11 a.m., with a meet-and-greet kicking off at 8:30 a.m.
