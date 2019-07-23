Seattle-based ‘Hamachi’ named overall winner of 2019 Transpac Yacht Race

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It took eight hours and 52 minutes to complete this “hell of an adventure.”
Just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the Seattle-based monohull “Hamachi" crossed the finish line for the 2019 Transpacific 50 Yacht Race at the Waikiki Yacht Club and earned the title of overall winner.
For first-time open ocean racers Sean Doughtery and Jason Andrews, the win was a massive accomplishment.
They credited their six-man crew and being “fortunate to start on the ‘right’ day'” as factors for securing the win.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better crew and having one additional crew member became a clear advantage,” a Hamachi blog post said.
“It’s going to take several days to catch up on sleep and begin to process the magnitude of this adventure and accomplishment. We have really appreciated all the support from our friends, family and Pacific Northwest sailing community.”
This year’s race broke a record for participation, with 82 mono- and multi-hull boats entering.
The boats traveled almost 2,225 nautical miles to compete for overall first place, as well as for the coveted Kalakaua Cup.
The cup and other trophies will be handed out at the Honolulu Awards Ceremony at The Hawaii Convention Center this Friday.
