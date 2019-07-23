Scientist who developed vaccination program for monk seals earns prestigious award

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are only about 1,400 monk seals left in the entire world, and Michelle Barbieri’s efforts to preserve them are being nationally recognized.
For her work in developing the world’s only wild vaccination program for an entire marine mammal species, Barbieri was one of five NOAA researchers to be selected for the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers.
“It's so humbling and such an honor because there's a great deal of recognition that comes with it,” Barbieri said. “But it’s also an opportunity to give back and to do science that's meaningful and that can escalate all the things that we’re working on for marine mammal health.”
Barbieri joined NOAA’s Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center in Honolulu in 2012 as a conservation medicine veterinarian.
Since then, she has led a team of federal, academic and private partners in development of a conservation program for Hawaiian monk seals.
Through years of research, scientists have found morbillivirus to be a fast-spreading disease among aquatic mammals. Although there are no cases found in Hawaiian monk seals to date, Barbieri wanted to take preemptive measures to protect the already endangered species.
“It demonstrates how proactive we are when it comes to endangered species research and conservation,” Barbieri said. “There wasn't a clear path for doing something like this because it hasn't been done on any level at all in the world, so we had to be very careful in our approach.”
Although Barbieri said navigating the uncertainty of trying something new was the most challenging part of implementing the project, she also said it was the most rewarding.
The program is in its fourth year of implementation, and scientists have vaccinated about half of the remaining Hawaiian monk seal population at sites across the Hawaiian archipelago. Herd immunity has also been achieved at some islands.
Through volunteers at the different sites, monk seals have been tagged and tracked to be vaccinated and followed up with a booster shot a few weeks later.
“The most important thing is that we do no harm, which is part of the vet oath,” Barbieri said. “We did our due diligence to make sure that these vaccines are necessary and safe.”
Barbieri will be honored at the Washington, D.C. award ceremony on Thursday.
She plans to use the awarded funds for future research and possibly developing vaccines for other marine populations as well.
