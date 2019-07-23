Popular Kauai park damaged in last year’s historic floods reopens

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than a year after it was damaged in historic rains, Black Pot Beach Park in Hanalei has reopened to the public.
Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami said that although construction at the park remains ongoing, the county has decided to have a “soft opening.”
“We know the public is eager to return to their iconic park,” Kawakami said.
Parking and restrooms are available to park users, but camping grounds remain closed. There are also restrictions in place for the use of boat ramps.
