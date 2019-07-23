Personal information for 70,000 Hawaii students potentially compromised

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Personal information for as many as 70,000 public school students may have been compromised after a University of Hawaii vendor charged with overseeing a college and career planning website detected “suspicious” unauthorized access to one of its servers.
The University of Hawaii said the following information for affected students may have been exposed:
- Name
- Birthday
- Gender
- Race
- Ethnicity
- Permanent address
- Mailing address
- Grade level
- Courses taken and grades
- Cumulative weighted Grade Point Average (GPA)
- Smarter Balanced Assessment (SBA) scores and proficiency levels
Social Security numbers were not compromised.
The University of Hawaii’s P-20 Partnerships for Education provided the third-party vendor ― Graduation Alliance ― with the personal information so it could feed a website called My Future Hawaii. The website is aimed at giving middle and high school students college and career planning resources, financial aid guidance, and an expedited application process for UH.
UH said once the potential exposure was discovered, Graduation Alliance shut down My Future Hawaii and hired a security firm to investigate.
Updates on the incident will be posted online here. The Department of Education is also sending a letter to parents of students who may have been impacted.
Authorities are investigating to determine the potential scope of the exposure.
Schools with student data in the My Future Hawaii portal are:
- Admiral Arthur W. Radford High
- Aiea High
- Kula Kaiapuni O Anuenue
- James B. Castle High
- Connections NCPCS
- Wallace Rider Farrington High
- Hana High and Elementary
- Hawaii Academy of Arts and Science PCS
- Hawaii School for the Deaf and the Blind
- Hawaii Technology Academy PCS
- Kaiser High
- Baldwin High
- Hilo High
- Honokaa High and Intermediate
- Campbell High
- Kahuku High and Intermediate
- Kailua High
- Kaimuki High
- Kalaheo High
- Kalani High
- Kamaile Academy PCS
- Kanuikapono Learning Center PCS
- Kapaa High
- Kapolei High
- Kau High & Pahala Elementary
- Kauai High
- Kawaikini NCPCS
- Ke Kula Ni’ihau o Kekaha Learning Center A Laboratory PCS
- Ke Kula O Ehunuikaimalino
- Ke Kula ‘o Samuel M. Kamakau, LPCS
- Keaau High
- Kealakehe High
- King Kekaulike High
- Kohala High
- Konawaena High
- Kua o ka La PCS
- Lahainaluna High
- Lanai High & Elementary
- Laupahoehoe Community – PCS
- Leilehua High
- Maui High
- Mililani High
- Moanalua High
- Molokai High
- Nanakuli High & Intermediate
- Niihau
- Olomana
- Pahoa High & Intermediate
- Pearl City High
- Roosevelt High
- McKinley High
- Waiakea High
- Waialua High & Intermediate
- Waianae High
- Waimea High
- Waipahu High
- West Hawaii Explorations Academy PCS
- Hilo Intermediate
- Waimea Canyon Middle
- Lahaina Intermediate
- Molokai Middle
- Washington Middle
- Ilima Intermediate
- Ewa Makai Middle School
- Waipahu Elementary (Limited to 6th grade class)
- Waipahu Intermediate
- Waianae Intermediate
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.