2 men linked to Pearl City strip club shooting arrested again

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two men linked to a shooting outside a Pearl City strip club earlier this month were arrested again Monday after being indicted by a jury.
Police records show 34-year-old Samson Anzai and 31-year-old Chris Hong were both arrested Monday after posting higher bails.
Hong's bail was $250,000, while Anzai's bail was $10,000.
Monday's arrests come after a judge increased their bail amounts last week.
Prosecutors say the two got into a fight with another group outside Club Hot Ash off Kamehameha Highway on July 10.
Hong allegedly fired multiple shots but missed. Anzai is accused of driving a car at a man and hitting him in the knee.
Honolulu police said the victim only suffered abrasions to his leg and not any life-threatening injuries.
They said the victim jumped into another car and chased after the suspects.
The chase took them all the way to Kapolei with police in pursuit.
It ended at the Ka Makana Alii shopping center, where Anzai and Hong were taken into custody.
This story may be updated.
