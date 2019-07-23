Maui police: Alcohol likely a factor in crash that killed woman, critically injured teen

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Alcohol appears to be a factor in a Maui crash on Sunday that left a 49-year-old woman dead and a 14-year-old boy critically injured.
Police identified the woman who died as Mildred Jouvenat, of Kihei.
Jouvenat was traveling northbound on Piilani Highway in Kihei about 7:20 p.m. when a Ford F-150 pickup truck crossed the center line and slammed into her vehicle head-on.
The white Nissan Versa she was driving then collided into a white 2016 Ford Focus.
Jouvenat died at the scene, officials said.
Her passenger, a 14-year-old boy, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center.
The driver of the Ford F-150 ― a 43-year-old Kihei man ― suffered serious injuries in the crash. The driver of the Ford Focus, a 74-year-old Kihei woman, sustained minor injuries.
They were also transported by paramedics to the medical center.
Police said a preliminary investigation found alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.
The fatality is Maui County’s 13th so far this year compared to 10 at the same time last year.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.