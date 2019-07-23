Judges challenge both sides in dispute over Mauna Kea emergency declaration

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation and state attorney general faced off Monday over whether the governor’s emergency declaration for Mauna Kea was an overreaction that is illegally blocking those who want to practice traditional worship on the mountain.
The non-profit legal agency is representing Paul Kevin Neves, who said he has accessed sites on Mauna Kea to pray in a ceremony that also involves him hiking up the Mauna Kea Access Road, which has been closed since Monday.
After the encamped protesters swelled to over 1,000 on Wednesday, Gov. David Ige declared an emergency in order to give law enforcement more power to block protests and remove people who enter closed areas around the summit, beyond just closing the access road.
Native Hawaii Legal Corporation attorney David Kopper opened the arguments before an unusual panel of three Circuit Court judges, a type of court hearing that is only used for appeals of emergency orders.
Kopper reminded the judges that so far there has been no violence.
“The governor has manufactured an emergency to favor one private corporation’s right to access Mauna Kea, over the constitutional rights of Native Hawaiian cultural practitioners such as the plaintiff and the general public,” he said.
Deputy Attorney General Craig Iha agreed both protesters and law enforcement had shown restraint during the demonstrations, but also said law enforcement commanders were forced to pull back officers when they were surrounded by protesters. He said if they had not withdrawn, the officers may have had to use tear gas to drive back the crowd.
Iha said the real purpose of the declaration was to prevent what happened four years ago, much higher on the slope than where the current encampment is. And he said demonstrators may become more desperate as construction equipment moved up the road.
“They are there to stop TMT and they are doing it by erecting human blockades in the middle of the road,” Iha said. “And no matter how they characterize their activities ... deploying human barricades and structures and obstacles such as boulders as they did in 2015 is unsafe and unlawful.”
The three judges ― Gary Chang, Edward Kubo and Paul Wong ― questioned both sides in sometimes testy exchanges.
Chang raised his voice when the state attorney seemed to be avoiding his question about whether the emergency declaration was impairing cultural practitioners.
“Not entirely your honor,” Iha tried to say, but Chang interrupted.
Chang: “No, excuse me.”
Iha: “Your honor it’s ...”
Chang: “Excuse me! I am asking you a specific question whether the effect, not the intention ― the effect ― of the proclamation is to prevent Mr. Neves from reaching the summit in some fashion?”
Iha: “Yes, your honor.”
The plaintiffs also raised a federal appeals court ruling that happened after riots on the West Coast over the police beating of Rodney King. The court said violent protests on one day were not reason enough to infringe on constitutional rights the next day. The court said the answer would be to have a large enough law enforcement presence to arrest people who actually break the law.
Kopper told the judges that is what should have happened at Mauna Kea.
“The proper response in order to avoid infringing on constitutional rights would be to ensure an adequate police force and enforce the laws that already exist,” Kopper said.
But Kubo pointed out that the demonstration grew in anger and intensity when reinforcing officers from Honolulu arrived on the scene, and as many as 1,000 officers may be needed to do what Kopper suggested.
“Isn’t that in and of itself asking for a volatile situation to become even more explosive?” Kubo asked. Kopper said the protesters had shown restraint and had avoided violence so far, including not being provoked by the arrests of 34 elders last week.
Chang praised the restraint by both law enforcement and demonstrators, but also apologized to the audience that the ruling, which they expect to issue by the end of Tuesday, will not bring an end to the confrontation.
“I will warn you that they will probably not be resolved because we have a very limited scope of our jurisdiction and we do not have the power to validate one side over the other,” Chang said
Under the law, the governor has the sole authority to declare an emergency, and that declaration cannot be challenged in court. But the courts can step in to prevent unreasonable infringement of civil rights.
The governor’s emergency declaration expires next week, but he has the power to extend it almost indefinitely. A number of elected officials have called on him to withdraw the order to de-escalate the tensions.
