Judge denies TRO to halt construction on TMT project

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge has denied a TRO to stop construction on the Thirty Meter Telescope.
The hearing took place in a Hilo courtroom on Tuesday morning.
Opponents say the TMT failed to provide a bond to ensure the money is there if the project is abandoned.
TMT officials said the argument was weak and should be thrown out.
The judge’s decision comes on the ninth day of TMT protests at the base of Mauna Kea.
Meanwhile, a separate hearing will be held on a lawsuit over the governor’s emergency declaration for Mauna Kea.
The Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation is representing a cultural practitioner named Paul Neves who says the declaration is unconstitutional.
Neves says he’s been prevented from praying at the summit.
Gov. David Ige says the declaration is necessary due to what he calls an unsafe situation. The declaration is set to expire next week unless the governor extends it.
A number of elected officials have called on him to withdraw the order to de-escalate the tension.
This story will be updated.
