Ige: Big Island mayor will ‘take the lead’ in effort to find common ground with TMT protesters

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a surprising turn of events Tuesday, the governor announced that he’s asked Big Island Mayor Harry Kim to coordinate state and county efforts to “peacefully attempt to reach common ground” with TMT protesters at the base of Mauna Kea.
In a statement, Gov. David Ige said Kim will be “taking the lead” in Mauna Kea talks.
“We both share the goal of achieving a resolution that is peaceful and satisfactory to as many as possible in the community,” Ige said, in the three-paragraph statement that came on the ninth day of a large TMT protest at the base of Mauna Kea.
“I support the vision he has widely articulated for Maunakea as a beacon of hope and discovery for the world that brings us together rather than divides us. And we both understand that the issues underlying what is taking place today are far deeper than TMT or Maunakea. They are about righting the wrongs done to the Hawaiian people going back more than a century.”
The statement doesn’t say whether state resources will be pulled from the protest camp or if the governor still believes the state has an obligation to ensure TMT equipment can access the telescope’s planned construction site at the summit via an access road that’s now blocked by protesters.
The governor’s decision comes as the TMT protest grows ― garnering vocal support in rallies locally and nationally ― and the chances for an end to the conflict anytime soon grows dimmer by the day.
Since the protest began, Ige’s dealings with TMT opponents have been at arm’s length, and largely fraught with tension. Over the weekend, his suggestion that his emergency proclamation for Mauna Kea was still needed because of drug and alcohol use at the protest camp angered TMT opponents.
One protest leader called him a liar and said he should apologize.
Some onlookers will almost certainly see the decision to put Kim at the lead of the state’s efforts to tackle the protest as ceding authority ― and responsibility ― to the county.
But others might consider the move a smart one.
The state hasn’t been able to make any progress since the protest started, but perhaps Kim ― who has an open line of communication with the protesters ― might be able to.
Over the weekend, Kim met with TMT protesters at the Mauna Kea and praised the gathering as “very, very orderly.”
“I think this is a gathering of people together for the first time, openly ― as hard as it is for some to believe ― that they really proud to be Hawaiian,” Kim said. “The organization and respect for their orders and authorities... (it’s) unbelievable unless you’re here.”
On Monday, Lt. Gov. Josh Green also met with protesters, sharing hugs and donating medical supplies.
After the visit, he indicated that if no shared agreement can be reached with the protesters than those seeking to build the $1.4 billion telescope at the summit of Mauna Kea may have to “move on.”
“I think we have to have a reckoning once and for all about if TMT should go forward," Green said. "If we go forward with the TMT without absolute buy-in from the Hawaiian people that will mean that we have not respected the Hawaiian people and after all, we are in Hawaii.”
In response, TMT officials said they remain “hopeful” that the project “can find a way forward."
This story will be updated.
