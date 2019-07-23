Free credit monitoring to be offered to those affected by Equifax data breach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A consumer reporting agency plans to offer 10 years of free services to consumers whose sensitive information was hacked in 2017.
The Equifax data breach affected nearly half of the U.S. population, with Social Security numbers, names, dates of birth, addresses, credit card numbers and even driver’s license numbers potentially exposed.
Under a deal that still needs court approval, consumers whose information was breached can get extended credit-monitoring services for 10 years or compensation of $125 if they choose not to enroll.
To get the free credit monitoring, consumers will need to file a claim online.
Once the claim process begins, those affected by the breach will also be able to request compensation for expenses as a result of the breach or free identity restoration services.
In the meantime, Equifax is recommending consumers save any documents related to the breach.
Individuals who have questions about their eligibility or wish to enroll in credit monitoring should contact 1-833-759-2982 or click here.
