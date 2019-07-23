Forecast: Lots of clouds, but fewer showers from departing disturbance

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect considerable cloudiness through Tuesday as a trough passes a few hundred miles south-southwest of the islands. Showers will be decreasing from east to west as a drier airmass moves in. The trough is moving westward on a path nearly parallel to the islands, which will bring the highest chance for showers to Oahu and Kauai Monday night into Tuesday. Drier conditions should return by Wednesday with moderate to locally breezy trade winds into the weekend.