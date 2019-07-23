Forecast: Lots of clouds, but fewer showers from departing disturbance

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect considerable cloudiness through Tuesday as a trough passes a few hundred miles south-southwest of the islands. Showers will be decreasing from east to west as a drier airmass moves in. The trough is moving westward on a path nearly parallel to the islands, which will bring the highest chance for showers to Oahu and Kauai Monday night into Tuesday. Drier conditions should return by Wednesday with moderate to locally breezy trade winds into the weekend.
A rough trade wind swell continues for east-facing shores. On south shores, a swell will push waves heights up Tuesday, with a long period south-southeast swell possible Thursday night through Friday. Waves from both swells will remain below advisory levels. For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted through 6 p.m. Wednesday for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.
