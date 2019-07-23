Firefighter accused of felony car theft pleads not guilty

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A Honolulu firefighter pleaded not guilty to felony car theft.
Jason Douglas Decova, 41, is accused of stealing a car from a woman who was loading items into her vehicle at Ala Moana Center. It happened on July 10.
Sources say he was at a nearby bar attending a promotion party for another firefighter.
The Honolulu Fire Department said Decova has been with the department for eight years. He was assigned to the Station 2 Pawaa location.
Decova remains on regular duty amid the ongoing police investigation, HFD said.
This story may be updated.
