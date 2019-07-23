Firefighter accused of felony car theft pleads not guilty

Jason Douglas Decova, 41. (Source: HPD)
By HNN Staff | July 22, 2019 at 4:45 PM HST - Updated July 22 at 4:57 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A Honolulu firefighter pleaded not guilty to felony car theft.

Jason Douglas Decova, 41, is accused of stealing a car from a woman who was loading items into her vehicle at Ala Moana Center. It happened on July 10.

Sources say he was at a nearby bar attending a promotion party for another firefighter.

The Honolulu Fire Department said Decova has been with the department for eight years. He was assigned to the Station 2 Pawaa location.

Decova remains on regular duty amid the ongoing police investigation, HFD said.

