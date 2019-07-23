Cloudy skies persist on Tuesday, trade winds picking up

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade wind weather will prevail over the islands through the week, with passing low clouds and showers affecting mainly windward and mountain areas. A trough of low pressure just southwest of the islands will bring considerable cloudiness to much of the area through Tuesday. An upper level trough may pass over the islands over the weekend. This may result in an increase in shower coverage in the island vicinity over the next weekend as the airmass may become less stable. Heavy showers and a few thunderstorms will remain possible across the leeward waters of the smaller islands through Tuesday night as the aforementioned area of low pressure passes.
Surf along south facing shores will trend up a notch tonight through midweek as a south-southwest swell moves through. The latest observations from the offshore buoys to the south have trended up slightly in the past few hours within the 14 to 16 second bands. Surf heights will remain well below advisory levels as this swell moves through the peaks Tuesday. A new southeast swell associated with a recent gale that developed over the southern Pacific is forecast to move through late Thursday night.
