Cloudy skies persist on Tuesday, trade winds picking up

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade wind weather will prevail over the islands through the week, with passing low clouds and showers affecting mainly windward and mountain areas. A trough of low pressure just southwest of the islands will bring considerable cloudiness to much of the area through Tuesday. An upper level trough may pass over the islands over the weekend. This may result in an increase in shower coverage in the island vicinity over the next weekend as the airmass may become less stable. Heavy showers and a few thunderstorms will remain possible across the leeward waters of the smaller islands through Tuesday night as the aforementioned area of low pressure passes.