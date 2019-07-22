Cloudy skies, a few showers as disturbance passes south

Clouds and a few showers are moving over the islands through Tuesday as a trough passes a few hundred miles south of the islands. Most of the deep moisture will remain to the south, where heavy showers and thunderstorms have been firing up over the open ocean. The trough will be moving westward on a path nearly parallel to the islands, which will bring the highest chance for showers to Oahu and Kauai Monday night into Tuesday. Drier conditions should return by Wednesday with moderate to locally breezy trade winds into the weekend.
A rough trade wind swell continues for east-facing shores, although wave heights will lower a bit Tuesday with the slower trades before heading back up again for the latter part of the week. On south shores, a swell will push waves heights up Tuesday, with a long period south-southeast swell possible Thursday night through Friday. Waves from both swells will remain below advisory levels. For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted through 6 p.m. Wednesday for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.
