Cloudy skies, a few showers as disturbance passes south

Clouds and a few showers are moving over the islands through Tuesday as a trough passes a few hundred miles south of the islands. Most of the deep moisture will remain to the south, where heavy showers and thunderstorms have been firing up over the open ocean. The trough will be moving westward on a path nearly parallel to the islands, which will bring the highest chance for showers to Oahu and Kauai Monday night into Tuesday. Drier conditions should return by Wednesday with moderate to locally breezy trade winds into the weekend.